Click on the video player above on Wednesday at 5:50 p.m. ET to watch live action from the FINA world junior swimming championships in Indianapolis, IN.

Penny Oleksiak and Taylor Ruck headline a strong Canadian contingent looking to climb the podium.

CBCSports.ca will live stream all the action from the event, which runs through Monday, Aug. 28. Click here for the full schedule.

Canada's team

  • Penny Oleksiak
  • Taylor Ruck
  • Rebecca Smith
  • Jade Hannah
  • Faith Knelson
  • Victoria Kwan
  • Katja Pavicevic
  • Kayla Sanchez
  • Rosie Zavaros
  • Mabel Zavaros
  • Ruslan, Gaziev
  • Jaren Lefranc
  • Gabe Mastromatteo
  • Alexander Pratt