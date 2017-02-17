Click on the video player above on Friday at 12 p.m. ET to watch live action from the Winter Senior National Diving Championships from Calgary.

Friday's events include the finals of the men's 3-metre and women's 1m events.

Coverage continues on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET and features the men's 1m and women's 10m finals.

Action wraps up on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET with the men's 10m and women's 3m finals.