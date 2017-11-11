Celina Toth of St. Thomas, Ont., came away with silver in 10-metre tower at the eighth and final stop on the FINA diving Grand Prix circuit in Gold Coast, Australia, on Saturday.

Malaysia's Pandelela Rinong took the gold with 319.40 points followed by the 25-year-old Canadian with 310.20. AnnaRose Keating of Australia was third at 285.65. '

'I'm really happy with how things went,'' said the Victoria-based Toth, a double medallist this past summer at the World University Games.

''I knew that I was capable of winning a medal today after my performances in prelims and semis. The main focus was putting down the parts of each dive I had been working on.''

However, Toth's last dive, a back three and half possibly cost her the gold as she averaged 5.0's from the judges.

''That is my newest dive,'' she said. ''This week in practice that dive has been much better. I changed my order and decided to finish with it. This decision to change my dive order has been mentally challenging but overall I'm very happy with what I've done this week.''

On men's three-metre, Siyi Xie led China to a 1-2 finish with Yuan Cao second and Patrick Hausding of Germany third. Peter Thach Mai of Montreal was fifth.