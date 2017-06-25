Olympic track bronze medalist Allison Beveridge won the elite women's 120-kilometre sprint at the Canadian road championships in Ottawa on Saturday.

The Calgary native won the race from the final breakaway to take the title. Beveridge, who is a member of Rally Cycling, was followed by teammate Kirsti Lay of Montreal and Be Pinks' Alison Jackson of Vermilion, Alta.

An initial break of four riders was joined in the final 40 kilometres by six more riders, with four of them riding for Rally Cycling.

Rally went through the final corner with 200 metres to go with Beveridge on third wheel behind teammates Sarah Poidevin and Lay.

Beveridge, 24, then came off Lay's wheel with 100m to go and secured the win.

The amount of orange in this photo says it all... Close to perfect day with @Rally_Cycling 🇨🇦#nationalroadchampion #what? pic.twitter.com/IrigKSYcO2 — @Alli_Bev





"It's a bit weird to be honest," admitted Beveridge, "I didn't think going in that I could do it. But we had the strongest team here and when we stacked the break with four Rally riders in ten total, we knew we had to do it.

"It was hard, we had a couple of girls really commit to pushing the break, but it was a bit of a balancing game, trying not to use all our energy. It's not something I ever thought I could do, but this course suits a track rider. With the team we had, all I had to do was go out there and finish it off."

Beveridge was part of the group that finished third in the track cycling team pursuit in Rio last summer.