Charles Hamelin off to golden start at short track worlds
Ste-Julie, Que. native wins men's 1,500m, Kim Boutin claims bronze in women's event
Canadian Charles Hamelin won gold in the men's 1,500-metre event Saturday at the ISU world short-track speed skating championships in Montreal.
Hamelin, of Ste-Julie, Que., moved from second into first with two laps remaining, finishing in two minutes 12.982. Hamelin earned his 10th world championship victory and 33rd medal overall.
Lim Hyo Jun of Korea was second in 2:13.157 with Russian Semen Elistratov third in 2:13:312.
Samuel Girard of Ferland-et-Boileau, Que. was disqualified for impeding another skater.
Earlier, Kim Boutin of Sherbrooke, Que., won bronze in the women's 1,500 race before a sellout crowd of 4,500 at Montreal's Maurice Richard Arena.
Choi Min Jeong of Korea won gold in 2:23.351 with compatriot Shim Suk Hee second in 2:23.468.
Boutin, Canada's flag bearer at the 2018 Winter Games closing ceremony last month, was third in 2:23:592 for her first world championship medal.
Boutin won silver and two bronze medals in South Korea.
Canadians Marianne St-Gelais and Jamie MacDonald both fell in their 1,500 qualification heats Friday.
Hamelin, who said earlier this week he'd changed his mind and wouldn't retire after this event, won bronze in the men's 5,000 relay in Pyeongchang.
