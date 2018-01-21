Ivanie Blondin wins World Cup gold in women's 3,000m

​Ivanie Blondin topped the field in the women's 3,000-metre race at the World Cup event on Sunday in Erfurt, Germany.

The Ottawa native clocked in a time of three minutes 59.47 seconds, edging out Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands by 0.59 seconds.

6:04

Martina Sáblíková was third with a time of 4:05.91.

Blondin also leads the women's 3000 overall standings.

Earlier in the day, Alex Boisvert-Lacroix kicked things off for Canada with a bronze in the men's 500. The Sherbrooke, Que., native's time of 35.00 seconds was just 0.15 seconds off the pace of Norway's Håvard Holmefjord Lorentzen, who took home gold.

2:40

Jan Smeekens of the Netherlands captured silver with a time of 34.95 seconds.

Fellow Canadians Gilmore Junio, Laurent Dubreuil, and Alexandre St-Jean finished 10th, 15th, and 16th, respectively.

Canada was shutout of the medals in the men's 1000 with Vincent De Haître of Cumberland, Ont., being the top Canadian with a seventh place finish.

St-Jean followed right behind his teammate in eighth while Denny Morrison of Fort St. John, B.C., was 11th.