Ivanie Blondin wins World Cup gold in women's 3,000m
Sherbrooke, Que., native Alex Boisvert-Lacroix captures bronze in men's 500
Ivanie Blondin topped the field in the women's 3,000-metre race at the World Cup event on Sunday in Erfurt, Germany.
The Ottawa native clocked in a time of three minutes 59.47 seconds, edging out Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands by 0.59 seconds.
Martina Sáblíková was third with a time of 4:05.91.
Blondin also leads the women's 3000 overall standings.
Earlier in the day, Alex Boisvert-Lacroix kicked things off for Canada with a bronze in the men's 500. The Sherbrooke, Que., native's time of 35.00 seconds was just 0.15 seconds off the pace of Norway's Håvard Holmefjord Lorentzen, who took home gold.
Jan Smeekens of the Netherlands captured silver with a time of 34.95 seconds.
Fellow Canadians Gilmore Junio, Laurent Dubreuil, and Alexandre St-Jean finished 10th, 15th, and 16th, respectively.
Canada was shutout of the medals in the men's 1000 with Vincent De Haître of Cumberland, Ont., being the top Canadian with a seventh place finish.
St-Jean followed right behind his teammate in eighth while Denny Morrison of Fort St. John, B.C., was 11th.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.