Ted-Jan Bloemen crowned World Cup speed skating champ

Canadian Ted-Jan Bloemen will finish atop the World Cup standings after earning a fifth-place result in the men's 5,000-metre long track race at the finals in Minsk, Belarus on Saturday.

The 31-year-old was crowned champion in the 5,000/10,000m classification with 486 points.

🏆 Ted-Jan Bloemen is World Cup Champion 5000m/10,000m classification Skating Final - Minsk

Bloemen captured gold in the 10,000 and silver in the 5,000 at the Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea in February.

Saturday's race was won by Olympic bronze medallist Sverre Lunde Pedersen of Norway with a time of six minutes 22.15 seconds. Russia's Alexander Rumyanstev was second at 6:23.81, followed by Marcel Bosker of the Netherlands at 6:24.12. Bloemen clocked in at 6:26.38.

Pedersen finished second in the overall standings at 445, followed by the Netherlands' Sven Kramer at 300.