Ted-Jan Bloemen crowned World Cup speed skating champ
Canadian maintains overall lead with 5th-place finish in 5,000m finals
Canadian Ted-Jan Bloemen will finish atop the World Cup standings after earning a fifth-place result in the men's 5,000-metre long track race at the finals in Minsk, Belarus on Saturday.
The 31-year-old was crowned champion in the 5,000/10,000m classification with 486 points.
🏆 Ted-Jan Bloemen is 🌎 World Cup Champion 5000m/10,000m classification <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WCSpeed?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WCSpeed</a> Skating Final - Minsk<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/champion?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#champion</a> <a href="https://t.co/uUt8cMtLv3">pic.twitter.com/uUt8cMtLv3</a>—@SSC_PVC
Bloemen captured gold in the 10,000 and silver in the 5,000 at the Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea in February.
Saturday's race was won by Olympic bronze medallist Sverre Lunde Pedersen of Norway with a time of six minutes 22.15 seconds. Russia's Alexander Rumyanstev was second at 6:23.81, followed by Marcel Bosker of the Netherlands at 6:24.12. Bloemen clocked in at 6:26.38.
Pedersen finished second in the overall standings at 445, followed by the Netherlands' Sven Kramer at 300.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.