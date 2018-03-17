Ivanie Blondin races to bronze at speed skating finals

Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin captured bronze in the women's 3000-metre long track race at the speed skating World Cup finals in Minsk, Belarus on Saturday.

The 27-year-old speed skater finished with a time of four minutes, 11.77 seconds to secure third. Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands clocked in at 4:08.85 for the win, while Marina Zueva of Belarus followed at 4:11.63.

Blondin entered the race as the overall leader in the standings with 335 points. Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic is second at 320 and Russia's Natalia Voronina is third at 315.