Ivanie Blondin races to bronze at speed skating finals

Road To The Olympic Games

Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin captured bronze in the women's 3000-metre long track race at the World Cup finals in Minsk, Belarus on Saturday.

Canadian currently sits atop the overall World Cup standings

CBC Sports ·
Ivanie Blondin, seen competing at the 2018 Winter Games, entered this weekend's World Cup finals in Minsk, Belarus as the leader in the overall standings. (Valdrin Xhemaj/EPA-EFE)
Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin captured bronze in the women's 3000-metre long track race at the speed skating World Cup finals in Minsk, Belarus on Saturday.

The 27-year-old speed skater finished with a time of four minutes, 11.77 seconds to secure third. Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands clocked in at 4:08.85 for the win, while Marina Zueva of Belarus followed at 4:11.63.

Blondin entered the race as the overall leader in the standings with 335 points. Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic is second at 320 and Russia's Natalia Voronina is third at 315. 

