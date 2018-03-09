Watch the World Allround Speed Skating Championships

Click on the video player above on Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET to watch live action from the world allround speed skating championships in Amsterdam.

Coverage from Day 1 of the event includes the women's 500m, women's 3000m and men's 3000m.

Action continues on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. ET, as well as Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Foe more speed skating action catch Road to the Olympic Games on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.