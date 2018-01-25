Marianne St-Gelais, Charles Hamelin lead Canada's short-track Olympians

One week away from the short track speed skating team's departure to Pyeongchang, South Korea, Speed Skating Canada unveiled its final roster for the Winter Games.

Charles Hamelin, who will be in action in all three individual events, is heading to his fourth Olympics and sees himself playing the role of mentor on a team in which half the skaters will be competing at their first Games.

"I think we have a solid team, there's a good balance and some good chemistry," Hamelin said. "The fact that there are rookies and veterans will allow for a good level of energy and a great atmosphere throughout the Games.

"I see my role, as is the case for the other veterans, as that of a leader. If I can help keep that kind of atmosphere going while allowing the team to remain focused, I'll be able to say mission accomplished."

Samuel Girard will also be competing in all three individual events — the 500 metres, 1,000, and 1,500.

Kim Boutin and Marianne St-Gelais will compete in all three individual races on the women's side.

"I can't wait to leave," said St-Gelais, who will be taking part in her third Olympics. "I'm ready. In fact, I'm ready beyond goals in terms of results that I may have. I did what I set out to do, which was to be ready physically, mentally, and emotionally.

"Thanks to a plan that I put into action last year … I'm at the level I need to be at and I'm ready to go."

Full roster and events

Women

Kim Boutin (Sherbrooke, Que.) — 500m, 1,000, 1,500, women's relay

Kasandra Bradette (Saint-Felicien, Que.) — women's relay

Jamie Macdonald (Fort St. James, B.C.) — 500, women's relay

Valerie Maltais (Saguenay, Que.) — 1,000, 1,500, women's relay

Marianne St-Gelais (Saint-Felicien, Que.) — 500, 1,000, 1,500, women's relay

Men