Watch the Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team selection

Canada's best long track speed skaters will be in Calgary this week looking to book their spot at the Winter Games

Click on the video player above beginning on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET to watch the men's 5,000 and the women's 3,000.

Ivanie Blondin has already pre-qualified for the women's 3,000, leaving two spots available. The men's side has one spot available in the 5,000.

Coverage continues on Friday at 7 p.m. ET with the men's and women's 500. Their are three spots available for women's skaters, but only two on the men's side. Alex Boisvert-Lacroix has already pre-qualified for the third and final spot.