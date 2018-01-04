Coming Up
Watch the Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team selection
Watch as Canada's best speed skaters compete for the right to represent their country at the Winter Games. Coverage begins on Thursday with the men's 5,000 and the women's 3,000.
Watch live beginning on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
Canada's best long track speed skaters will be in Calgary this week looking to book their spot at the Winter Games
Click on the video player above beginning on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET to watch the men's 5,000 and the women's 3,000.
Ivanie Blondin has already pre-qualified for the women's 3,000, leaving two spots available. The men's side has one spot available in the 5,000.
Coverage continues on Friday at 7 p.m. ET with the men's and women's 500. Their are three spots available for women's skaters, but only two on the men's side. Alex Boisvert-Lacroix has already pre-qualified for the third and final spot.
Comments
