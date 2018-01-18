Coming Up
Watch World Cup long track speed skating
Watch live action from the long track speed skating World Cup stop in Erfurt, Germany.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 9 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the long track speed skating World Cup stop in Erfurt, Germany.
- Vincent de Haitre proving he's ready for Olympics
- Bloemen breaks decade-old world record in men's 5,000
Action begins on Friday at 9 a.m. ET with the women's 500 and 1,000 events, as well as the men's 500 and 1,500.
Saturday's coverage includes the women's 500 and 1,500 competitions, plus the men's 1,000 and 5,000.
The event wraps on Sunday (8 a.m. ET) with the women's 1,000 and 3,000 finals and the men's 500 and 1,000.
