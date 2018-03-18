Skip to Main Content
Ivanie Blondin captures mass start silver at speed skating finals

Ivanie Blondin captures mass start silver at speed skating finals

Canada's Ivanie Blondin finished second in the women's mass start event at the speed skating World Cup finals in Minsk, Belarus on Saturday. She picked up 120 points for her silver medal to finish third in the overall mass start standings.

Ottawa native finishes 3rd in overall World Cup standings

Ivanie Blondin, seen here in an earlier race, finishes third in the overall World Cup standings of the mass start event. (Sergei Grits/Associated Press)
The Ottawa native clocked a time of nine minutes, 23.92 seconds to finish just 0.05 seconds behind the golden time of Japan's Ayano Sato.

Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida rounded out the podium in third which was good enough to secure the overall World Cup title in the event.

