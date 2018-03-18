Ivanie Blondin captures mass start silver at speed skating finals
Ottawa native finishes 3rd in overall World Cup standings
Canada's Ivanie Blondin finished second in the women's mass start event at the speed skating World Cup finals in Minsk, Belarus on Saturday.
The Ottawa native clocked a time of nine minutes, 23.92 seconds to finish just 0.05 seconds behind the golden time of Japan's Ayano Sato.
Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida rounded out the podium in third which was good enough to secure the overall World Cup title in the event.
Blondin picked up 120 points for her silver medal to finish third in the overall mass start standings.
