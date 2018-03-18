Charles Hamelin wins his 2nd gold at short track worlds
Sainte-Julie, Que., native places 1st in men's 1,000m race
Charles Hamelin of Sainte-Julie, Que., won the 1,000-metre race on Sunday for his second gold medal at the world short track speed skating championships in Montreal.
Hamelin, who won the 1,500m event on Saturday, leads the overall men's standings with the 3,000 final and the relay to be held later Sunday.
Charles Hamelin finishes 1st in the men's 1000m with a time of 1:22.249
Hamelin and Olympic 1,000 champion Samuel Girard of Ferland-et-Boileau, Que., both reached the final, but Girard was disqualified for a bump that saw Hamelin's closest competitor Hwang Dae Heon of South Korea crash into the wall. Hamelin cruised in just ahead of Lim Hyo Jun of South Korea with Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands third.
Hamelin, a winner of five career Olympic medals, announced this week he has scrapped plans to retire and will race for at least one more year.
Shim Suk Hee of South Korea won the women's 1,000 ahead of Sofia Prosvirnova of Russia and Li Jinyu of China. Choi Min Jeong of South Korea, who had won the 500- and 1,500 events on Saturday, was fourth in the final.
Marianne St-Gelais of St-Felicien, Que., and Kim Boutin of Sherbrooke, Que. were eliminated in the semifinals, while Jamie MacDonald of Fort St. James, B.C. was disqualified in her quarter-final.
