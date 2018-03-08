Short track stars Charles Hamelin, St-Gelais announce split
Speed skating couple ends 10-year relationship
Canada's short track super couple is splitting up.
Star speed skaters Charles Hamelin and Marianne St-Gelais have announced that they are ending a 10-year relationship that has captivated the public's imagination since the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.
The athletes were known as much for their passionate kisses after Olympic events as they were for their prowess on the ice.
The announcement comes as a surprise, as Hamelin and St-Gelais indicated that they were retiring after last month's Pyeongchang Games to start a family.
Hamelin and St-Gelais said in a statement that they remain on good terms, and although the decision may seem sudden it has been "well thought-out."
Official statement from Canadian Olympic short-track speed-skaters Charles Hamelin and Marianne St-Gelais as they announce they are splitting up as a couple: <a href="https://t.co/j9PHI01KFq">pic.twitter.com/j9PHI01KFq</a>—@StuCowan1
Hamelin, from Ste-Julie, Que., won five Olympic medals, including three gold, over his career. St-Gelais, from St-Felicien, Que., won three Olympic silver medals.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.