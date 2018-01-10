Coming Up
Watch Canadian Olympic speed skating announcement
Watch live coverage of the Canadian Olympic long track speed skating announcement from Calgary on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET.
CBC Sports has live coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET as Speed Skating Canada announces its Olympic long track team headed to next month's Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
- Vincent de Haitre proving he's ready for Olympic
- Bloemen breaks decade-old world record in men's 5,000
Canada can take up to 10 men and 10 women to Pyeongchang to compete in long track speed skating.
Two skaters that have already secured Olympic spots are 5,000- and 10,000-metre world-record holder Ted-Jan Bloemen of Calgary, and Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin, a medal contender in both the mass start and the 5,000.
Denny Morrison won Canada's only two long track medals at the 2014 Sochi Olympics — a silver in the 1,000 and bronze in the 1,500.
With files from The Canadian Press
