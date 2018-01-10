Watch Canadian Olympic speed skating announcement

Click on the video player above Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET as Speed Skating Canada announces its Olympic long track team headed to next month's Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Canada can take up to 10 men and 10 women to Pyeongchang to compete in long track speed skating.

Two skaters that have already secured Olympic spots are 5,000- and 10,000-metre world-record holder Ted-Jan Bloemen of Calgary, and Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin, a medal contender in both the mass start and the 5,000.

Denny Morrison won Canada's only two long track medals at the 2014 Sochi Olympics — a silver in the 1,000 and bronze in the 1,500.