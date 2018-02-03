Canada's Zoe Bergermann scores snowboard cross silver

Canada's Zoe Bergermann raced to a silver medal in snowboard cross at the World Cup event in Feldberg, Germany, on Saturday.

Italy's Michela Moioli won gold, while Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau of France took bronze. Moioli stretched her lead in the women's standings with her third World Cup win of the season; Moioli has 5,630 points, ahead of France's Chloe Trespeuch on 5,000.

Bergermann finished in second place at the FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup in Feldberg, Germany. 3:16

It's the first individual World Cup podium for Bergermann. The 23-year-old from Erin, Ont., will be representing Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

On the men's side, Kevin Hill was the top Canadian finisher with a fourth-pace result as Julian Lueftner claimed his first World Cup win by finishing ahead of Pierre Vaultier and Ken Vuagnoux of France.

The BC native finished fourth at the FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup in Feldberg, Germany. 3:46

Vaultier stretched his overall lead to 5,120 points, 1,034 ahead of Austria's Alex Pullin, who finished third in his heat and won his quarterfinal in Feldberg.

More competitions are scheduled Sunday.