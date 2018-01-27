Canada's Chris Robanske scores snowboard cross silver

Calgary's Chris Robanske raced to a silver medal in snowboard cross at the World Cup event in Bansko, Bulgaria on Saturday.

Pierre Vaultier of France claimed the top spot on the podium, while Switzerland's Alessandro Haemmerle finished third.

The Canadian placed 2nd in Saturday's big final to take home a silver medal at the FIS Snowboard World Cup event in Bansko, Bulgaria 2:18

Baptiste Brochu of Saguenay, Que., also reached the big final and placed fourth.

This was Robanske's first World Cup medal this season and the eighth individual medal of his career.

The Canadian spoke after winning his first individual World Cup medal in nearly two years 1:01

It has been nearly two years since Robanske's last World Cup medal, but the 28-year-old had a feeling that he was due for a good result.

"It's been a tough couple years for me, but I've been feeling good on the board, feeling good with my equipment and confident in my riding," he said. "So I knew anytime soon there would be some good results coming in and what a better place than Bansko [to win a medal]."

Robanske and Brochu, 23, will both compete for Canada at the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The 23-year-old finished in 5th place in Saturday's FIS Snowboard World Cup event in Bansko, Bulgaria 2:21

On the women's side, Zoe Bergermann of Erin, Ont., finished in 5th, while Meryeta O'Dine of Prince George, B.C., and Tess Critchlow of Kelowna finished 10th and 11th respectively.