Max Parrot flies to 3rd straight snowboard big air gold at Winter X Games

Max Parrot mimicked his winning performance from last year to grab gold in snowboard big air at the 2018 Winter X Games in Aspen, Colo.

For the second year in a row, the Cowansville, Que., native edged Norway's Marcus Kleveland to finish atop the podium. For the third year in a row, he won gold.

Parrot ended with 75 points, two ahead of his Norwegian rival.

Japan's Yuki Kadono won bronze with a score of 68.

Canadian snowboarder finishes with a final score of 75 for the victory. 1:26

Canada's Mark McMorris, a favourite entering the final, never quite got on track. As a result the Regina, Sask., native ended in fourth, with 61 points.

Tyler Nicholson, from North Bay, Ont., scored 52 points to finish in sixth.

Parrot, McMorris and Nicholson will all compete for Canada in big air at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea next month.