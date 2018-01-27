Skip to Main Content
Max Parrot flies to 3rd straight snowboard big air gold at Winter X Games

Road To The Olympic Games

Notifications

Max Parrot flies to 3rd straight snowboard big air gold at Winter X Games

For the second straight year, Canada's Max Parrot edged Norway's Marcus Kleveland to win snowboard big air gold at the Winter X Games.

Mark McMorris lands 4th, Tyler Nicholson 6th

CBC Sports ·
Max Parrot, pictured at a 2016 event, won gold in snowboard big air at the Winter X Games on Friday. (Han Myung-Hu/Getty Images)
comments

Max Parrot mimicked his winning performance from last year to grab gold in snowboard big air at the 2018 Winter X Games in Aspen, Colo.

For the second year in a row, the Cowansville, Que., native edged Norway's Marcus Kleveland to finish atop the podium. For the third year in a row, he won gold.

Parrot ended with 75 points, two ahead of his Norwegian rival.

Japan's Yuki Kadono won bronze with a score of 68.

Canadian snowboarder finishes with a final score of 75 for the victory. 1:26

Canada's Mark McMorris, a favourite entering the final, never quite got on track. As a result the Regina, Sask., native ended in fourth, with 61 points.

Tyler Nicholson, from North Bay, Ont., scored 52 points to finish in sixth. 

Parrot, McMorris and Nicholson will all compete for Canada in big air at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea next month.

Canadian says everything went down with the plan he had in mind. 2:09

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular now in sports

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us