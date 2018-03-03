Watch World Cup snowboard cross from Spain

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 5 a.m. ET to watch live action from the World Cup snowboard cross event in La Molina, Spain.

On the men's side, the event will feature World Cup standings leader Pierre Vaultier (6,120 points), who recently repeated as Olympic champion in Pyeongchang.

After capturing bronze for Spain's first Winter Games medal since 1992, Regino Hernandez will be racing on home snow.

Alex Pullin has also qualified for Saturuday's 1/8 final. The Australian is a distant second in the World Cup standings at 4,376.

Fresh off his Olympic debut, 16-year-old Eliot Grondin of Sainte-Marie, Que., qualified after his second run, while fellow Olympian Kevin Hill, of Vernon, B.C., did not advance.

Robanske on the shelf

Meanwhile, Chris Robanske is facing a long recovery after crashing during the semifinal in Pyeongchang, although he came away as Canada's top male finisher. The Calgary native revealed on Instagram several days after competing at the 2018 Games that he underwent knee surgery.

On the women's side, current World Cup standings leader (6,630) and reigning Olympic champion Michela Moioli of Italy is through to Saturday's 1/8 final.

Chloe Trespeuch and Charlotte Bankes, who earned a 2-3 podium finish for France behind Moioli in Pyeongchang, also advanced. Trespeuch and Bankes sit second and third in the standings with 5,600 and 5,000 points, respectively.

2 Canadian women advance

North Vancouver residents Tess Critchlow, third in the small final at the Winter Games, and Carle Brenneman, who advanced as far as the quarter-finals in Pyeongchang, are also through for Canada.

With four top-10 finishes on the World Cup circuit this season, Brenneman is 12th in the standings with 2,070 points, while Critchlow is 15th with 1,416.

Canada's highest-ranked competitor Meryeta O'Dine, of Prince George, B.C., (sixth overall, 2,830 points), did not start her qualifying run at the Olympics and is not in the field in Spain this weekend.

O'Dine also took to Instagram on Feb. 15 and indicated she had taken a fall and suffered swelling in her head.