Watch World Cup snowboarding from Bulgaria
Watch live on Friday at 5:30 a.m. ET as World Cup snowboarders go for gold in the parallel giant slalom event in Bulgaria.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 5:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Friday at 5:30 a.m.. ET to watch live action from the World Cup parallel giant slalom snowboard event in Bulgaria.
Saturday's action begins at 5:30 a.m. ET and includes the World Cup snowboard cross sprint event.
Return on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET to watch coverage of the parallel slalom competition.
