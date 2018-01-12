Live
Watch World Cup snowboarding in Colorado
Watch as World Cup snowboarders go for gold in the slopestyle and halfpipe competitions at Snowmass Mountain near Aspen, Colo.
Live coverage from Snowmass Mountain
Click on the video player above on to now to watch action from the snowboard World Cup slopestyle event in Snowmass Mountain, near Aspen, Colo.
Action continues on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET with the halfpipe event.
You can also catch more snowboarding action on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.