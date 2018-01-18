Skip to Main Content
Watch World Cup snowboarding in Switzerland

Road To The Olympic Games

Notifications

Coming Up

Watch World Cup snowboarding in Switzerland

Watch as World Cup snowboarders go for gold in the slopestyle and halfpipe competitions in Laax, Switzerland.

Live coverage from Laax begins on Friday at 7:45 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Laax, SUI 0:00
comments

Click on the video player above to watch action from the snowboard World Cup stop in Laax, Switzerland.

Action begins on Friday at 7:45 a.m. ET with the slopestyle competition, followed by the halfpipe event on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular now in sports

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us