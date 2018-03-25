Canada's Max Parrot caps World Cup season with big air gold in Quebec City
Laurie Blouin, of Stoneham, Que., captures silver in women's event
Max Parrot finished his World Cup season in style with a win in his home province.
The native of Bromont, Que., took home gold in the snowboarding big air event in Quebec City on Saturday.
The 23-year-old topped the podium with a score of 195.25, while Swiss rider Jonas Boesiger came in second (182.25) and fellow Canadian Antoine Truchon captured bronze (168.00).
Parrot is coming off a silver medal in slopestyle at the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea last month.
On the women's side, Laurie Blouin, of Stoneham, Que., captured silver in the big air event with a score of 148.
American Julia Marino won gold (168.50), while Canadian teen Marguerite Sweeney finished just off the podium in fifth (120.25).
Blouin also won silver in slopestyle at the Pyeongchang Games.
