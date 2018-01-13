Flawless: Shaun White's perfect score punches ticket to Olympics
American a favourite to win 3rd gold medal
Shaun White made the U.S. Olympic team in grand fashion — scoring a perfect 100 at the U.S. Grand Prix event to set himself up as a favourite to win a third gold medal.
White's winning run Saturday included two of the toughest tricks on the halfpipe — the Double McTwist 1260 that he patented and the frontside double cork 1440.
This is what a perfect run looks like. <a href="https://twitter.com/shaunwhite?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@shaunwhite</a> earns 100 pts on final run to capture gold at halfpipe World Cup in Colorado<a href="https://t.co/1BfsiSl8TP">https://t.co/1BfsiSl8TP</a> <a href="https://t.co/KiRjrQWIED">pic.twitter.com/KiRjrQWIED</a>—@CBCOlympics
Ben Ferguson finished fifth to secure his spot; he'll join White and Jake Pates on the Olympic team. Danny Davis is among those now competing for a possible fourth spot.
Spain's Queralt Castellet won the women's events, followed by Chloe Kim, Maddie Mastro and Kelly Clark. Kim has already qualified, while Mastro and Clark have the edge for the other two spots heading into next weekend's final qualifying event.
