Overall World Cup leaders Vaultier, Moioli win final race before Olympics
Canada's Carle Brenneman finishes 6th place in women's competition
Overall leaders Pierre Vaultier and Michela Moioli won snowboard cross races on Sunday in the final World Cup before the Winter Olympics.
Vaultier made up for his second place the day before by winning the men's big final ahead of Italy's Michele Godino and Germans Paul Berg and Martin Noerl.
It was the French athlete's second win of the season and stretches his World Cup lead to 6,120 points. Vaultier is 1,744 ahead of ahead of Austria's Alex Pullin, who finished third in his heat and won his quarterfinal, as he also did on Saturday. Three competitions remain.
Kevin Hill was the top Canadian in 18th place.
Moiloi cements status as favourite
Moioli claimed her second win in as many days in Feldberg and her fourth of the season, finishing ahead of French trio Charlotte Bankes, who was also second on Saturday, Chloe Trespeuch and Nelly Moenne Loccoz.
Moioli underlined her status as an Olympic favourite.
Canada's Carle Brenneman, Zoe Bergermann, and Meryeta Odine all finished within the top 10 in sixth, seventh, and ninth respectively.
"It's a big confidence boost for sure but the Olympics are a totally different race. We will see what happens," the Italian said of her seventh consecutive podium finish.
Moioli leads the World Cup standings on 6,630 points - 1,030 ahead of Trespeuch and 1,630 ahead of Bankes.
The United States and Czech Republic teams skipped the two-day event to prepare for the Olympics.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.