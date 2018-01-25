Canada Snowboard completes Olympic team
Halfpipe, cross, alpine teams revealed on Thursday
The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canada Snowboard officially announced the 13 athletes nominated to represent Team Canada in snowboard cross, halfpipe and parallel giant slalom at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
They join the seven athletes previously nominated to compete in slopestyle and big air.
The athletes were selected based on their performances in World Cup and world championship events between July 1, 2016 and Jan.21.
Vancouver 2010 Olympic Champion Jasey-Jay Anderson will be the first Canadian to compete at six Winter Games, having been a member of every team since snowboard was introduced at Nagano 1998.
Elizabeth Hosking, 16, will be the youngest athlete on Team Canada.
With seven medals in only five Olympic Games, Canada is one of the top snowboarding nations in the world. Canada has won at least one Olympic medal in every snowboard discipline except halfpipe and big air, which will debut in Pyeongchang.
Snowboard halfpipe, snowboard cross, and parallel giant slalom will take place at Phoenix Snow Park. Parallel giant slalom will take place February 10-12 (Days 1-3), halfpipe February 12-14 (Days 3-5), and snowboard cross February 15-16 (Days 6-7).
Roster
Snowboard cross
- Baptiste Brochu — Saguenay, Que.
- Kevin Hill — Vernon, B.C.
- Chris Robanske — Calgary
- Carle Brenneman — Comox, B.C.
- Zoe Bergermann — Erin, Ont.
- Tess Critchlow — Kelowna, B.C.
- Meryeta O'Dine — Prince George, B.C.
Parallel giant slalom
- Jasey-Jay Anderson — Mont-Tremblant, Que.
- Darren Gardner — Burlington, Ont.
Halfpipe
- Derek Livingston — Aurora, Ont.
- Mercedes Nicoll — Whistler, B.C.
- Elizabeth Hosking — Longueuil, Que.
- Calynn Irwin — Toronto
