Canadian snowboarder Anderson scores 1st World Cup gold in 8 years

Jasey-Jay Anderson won the snowboard parallel giant slalom race in Bansko, Bulgaria on Friday for his first World Cup gold medal in eight years.

The victory comes one day after the 42-year-old was named to Canada's Olympic team for the sixth time.

The 42-year-old from Mont-Tremblant, Quebec won his first FIS Snowboard World Cup Parallel Giant Slalom gold medal in almost 8 years, in Bansko, Bulgaria on Friday 3:12

Anderson, who took gold at the Vancouver Games in 2010, beat current World Cup leader Nevin Galmarini and Edwin Coratti of Italy, respectively.

Anderson's last World Cup win came in March 2010.

On Friday, Anderson battled through bumpy, hard snow to secure the win.

"You have to be well prepared for it and I was," said Anderson, who became the oldest rider to win a World Cup. "I have been working eight years on these boards and plates and finally it's coming together, but it's hard work.

The 42-year-old from Mont-Tremblant, Quebec says he can't wait to tell his kids that he won the FIS Snowboard World Cup Parallel Giant Slalom event in Bansko, Bulgari. It's Anderson's first World Cup gold medal in almost 8 years. 1:05

Anderson emphasized that hard work "is not to be discounted" and was looking forward to sharing the news with his family.

"I can't wait to tell my kids, they're going to be so excited," he said. "They'll be proud of their father."

The Mont-Tremblant, Que., native has been a member of every Olympic team since snowboard was introduced at Nagano in 1998.

He will be the first Canadian to compete at six Winter Games