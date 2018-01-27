Sharpe, McMorris reach snowboard slopestyle podium at Winter X Games
Marcus Kleveland defends gold to edge out Canadian duo
For a second straight year, Marcus Kleveland took home gold in the men's snowboard slopestyle competition at the Winter X Games in Aspen, Colo.
The Norwegian edged out Canadians Darcy Sharpe (91.00) and Mark McMorris (90.00) with a second-run score of 93.66.
@MarkMcMorris ❌ #XGames Aspen 2018
It was Sharpe's first-ever Winter X Games medal and McMorris' 15th, as he moved into sole possession of third on the Winter X Games' all-time medal list.
@Darcy_Sharpe ❌ #XGames Aspen 2018
Tyler Nicholson of North Bay, Ont., finished fifth with a final run score of 81.00.
On Thursday, Canadians Sebastien Toutant and Max Parrot finished seventh and eighth, respectively, in qualifying and thus didn't qualify for Saturday's final.
White withdraws
Shaun White has withdrawn from the Winter X Games so he can return home to rest for the Olympics.
White caught the flu last week. He was practising in Aspen this week but notified event organizers he would not compete. He leaves for Pyeongchang next Saturday.
White is an eight-time X Games champion in the halfpipe, but his main focus this season has been earning his third Olympic gold medal. He scored a 100 two weeks ago in Snowmass to win a qualifying event and secure his spot on the U.S. team.
His next competition will come Feb. 13 in the qualifying round of the Olympics.
