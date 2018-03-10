Skip to Main Content
Mark McMorris repeats as slopestyle champ at Burton U.S. Open

Canada’s Mark McMorris is back to his winning ways after defending his slopestyle crown at the 36th Burton U.S. Open in Vail, Colo., on Friday.

Regina native becomes 1st man to defend title; Canada's Tyler Nicholson finishes 4th

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Mark McMorris, seen here at the 2018 Olympics, defended his title to win back-to-back slopestyle competitions at the Burton U.S. Open on Friday. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press )
Canada's Mark McMorris is back on top after defending his slopestyle crown at the 36th Burton U.S. Open in Vail, Colo., on Friday.

McMorris, who also won Olympic bronze in Pyeongchang – the second of his career – is the first rider to win back-to-back titles at this event.

The Regina Sask., native fell on his first two runs of the finals in the best run of three format, before scoring an 88.10 on his last attempt thanks to a frontside triple cork 1440 and a backside triple cork 1440 to finish atop the podium. 

Chris Corning of the United States came in second with 87.20, while Norway's Marcus Kleveland was third with 87.20.

Tyler Nicholson of North Bay, Ont., finished fourth with 84.60.

For McMorris, the win continues his return to form after suffering a near-fatal crash last March in B.C. The 24-year-old hit a tree during a backcountry outing that left him with a ruptured spleen, fractured jaw, fractured left arm and collapsed lung as well as pelvic and rib fractures.

"All the work is definitely paying off today. There's so many people I want to thank for helping me get back to being able to do this. I'm snowboarding every day and at the level I want to be. This brings me the ultimate joy being able to ride to the best of my ability on a day that it matters," said McMorris.

Other Canadians competing in the event included Max Parrot, who won slopestyle silver in Pyeongchang, as well as Olympic Big Air champion Sebastien Toutant and Darcy Shape. 

But only McMorris and Nicholson qualified for the final.

Anderson takes 6th title

On the women's side, Jamie Anderson of the U.S. won her sixth title after organizers decided to cancel the final due to high winds.

Anderson, the Olympic slopestyle champion and silver medallist in big air, was awarded the victory based on her leading semifinal score of 83.75.

Last year's champion Anna Gasser of Austria, who won big air gold in Pyeongchang, finished second with 80.95, while Julia Marino of the U.S. took third with 75.85.

Brooke Voigt of Fort McMurray, Alta., was the only Canadian and placed 12th.

