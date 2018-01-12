Elisabeth Vathje slides to skeleton bronze at World Cup in Switzerland
Canadian teammate Mirela Rahneva finishes 4th
Canada's Elisabeth Vathje raced to a podium finish at the skeleton World Cup stop in St. Moritz, Switzerland on Friday.
- WATCH LIVE | World Cup bobsleigh & skeleton
The Calgary native will bring home a bronze medal from the event, finishing with a two-run combined time of two minutes 19.89 seconds.
"It feels great to be on the podium again, especially here in Moritz. It is beautiful here, and an amazing feeling to be on the podium again," said Vathje, who has also claimed three silver medals heading into the second-last World Cup race of the season.
It was the 10th career World Cup podium for the 23-year-old who also has a world championship bronze medal on her resume. It was her second podium ever in St. Moritz. Vathje slid to the silver in 2015, and narrowly missed out on the medals one year ago when she was fourth.
Vathje sits in second place in the overall World Cup standings with just one race remaining on the calendar before the fastest athletes on ice head to Pyeongchang for the Winter Games.
Austria's Janine Flock took gold with a time of 2:19.44, while Germany's Tina Hermann was second in 2:19.86.
Vathje's Canadian teammate Mirela Rahneva just missed the podium, finishing 0.03 seconds behind Vathje for a fourth-place finish.
A mistake in the first run left Rahneva in 13th before she laid down a new track record, leaping nine positions in the standings.
The Ottawa native had dominated at the St. Moritz track in 2017, taking gold at that stop and beating her closest competitor by more than a second.
You can also catch more skeleton and bobsleigh action Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
