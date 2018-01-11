Coming Up
Watch World Cup bobsleigh & skeleton from Switzerland
Watch live as Canada's best bobsleigh and skeleton athletes are in action at the World Cup in St. Moritz, Switzerland.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 3:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Friday at 3:30 a.m. ET to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup stop in St. Moritz, Switzerland.
The action begins with the women's skeleton event, followed by the men's skeleton runs beginning at 7 a.m. ET.
Return on Saturday at 3:30 a.m. ET for the women's bobsleigh competition, followed by the two-man event at 7 a.m. ET.
The event wraps on Sunday with the four-man bobsleigh event, set to begin at 5:45 a.m. ET.
You can also catch more skeleton and bobsleigh action Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.