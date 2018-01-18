Skip to Main Content
Road To The Olympic Games

Watch World Cup bobsleigh & skeleton from Germany

Watch live as Canada's best bobsleigh and skeleton athletes are in action at the World Cup in Konigssee, Germany.

Live action begins on Friday at 3 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
3:04 am Heat 1 - 4:34 am Heat 2 - Königssee, GER 0:00
Click on the video player above to watch action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup stop in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Coverage begins on Friday at 3 a.m. ET with women's skeleton, followed by the men's race at 6 a.m. ET.

Two-man bobsleigh begins action on Saturday at 6:19 a.m. ET, with the women's event beginning at 9:19 a.m. ET.

The event concludes on Sunday with the four-man bobsleigh competition, which is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

You can catch more bobsleigh and skeleton coverage Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
 

