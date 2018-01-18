Coming Up
Watch World Cup bobsleigh & skeleton from Germany
Watch live as Canada's best bobsleigh and skeleton athletes are in action at the World Cup in Konigssee, Germany.
Live action begins on Friday at 3 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup stop in St. Moritz, Switzerland.
- The hot seat: Everyone wants to ride with Kaillie Humphries
- Think drivers pick bobsleigh teams? Think again
Coverage begins on Friday at 3 a.m. ET with women's skeleton, followed by the men's race at 6 a.m. ET.
Two-man bobsleigh begins action on Saturday at 6:19 a.m. ET, with the women's event beginning at 9:19 a.m. ET.
The event concludes on Sunday with the four-man bobsleigh competition, which is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET.
You can catch more bobsleigh and skeleton coverage Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.