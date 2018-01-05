Live
Watch World Cup bobsleigh & skeleton from Germany
Watch live as Canada's best bobsleigh and skeleton athletes are in action at the World Cup in Altenberg, Germany.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 4 a.m. ET
Click on the video players below to watch action from the skeleton and bobsleigh World Cup stop in Altenberg, Germany.
The action begins on Friday at 4 a.m. ET with the women's skeleton heats, followed by men's skeleton runs beginning at 8 a.m. ET.
Coverage continues on Saturday at 7 a.m. ET with the women's bobsleigh competition, followed by the two-man event at 11:20 a.m. ET.
Return on Sunday at 7:45 a.m. ET for action from the four-man bobsleigh event.
You can also catch more skeleton and bobsleigh action on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
