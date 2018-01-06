Kripps cruises to bobsleigh gold in Germany on his birthday

Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz slid to a gold medal on Saturday at a World Cup event from Altenberg, Germany.

The gold medal was the first of the season for Kripps, who has finished with silver three times already this season. He also broke a 14-year-old track start record, clocking in at 1:49.21 — and he did all of it on his on 31st birthday.

Germany secured the final two spots on the podium, with the duo of Francesco Friedrich and Martin Grothkopp grabbing silver at 0.09 seconds back, and Nico Walther and Christian Poser taking bronze at 0.27 seconds.

Canadians Nick Poloniato and Neville Wright finished fifth with a time of 1:49.80 (0.59 seconds back), and Chris Spring and Jesse Lumsden placed 13th.

What a birthday present for <a href="https://twitter.com/justinkripps?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@justinkripps</a> !<br>First gold in this season, with <a href="https://twitter.com/Kopacz77?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Kopacz77</a> !<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BMWworldcup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BMWworldcup</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Altenberg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Altenberg</a> <a href="https://t.co/JYCbeYDJHg">pic.twitter.com/JYCbeYDJHg</a> —@IBSFsliding

Kripps stayed him atop the World Cup standings with 1239 points.

​Canada's Kaillie Humphries and Phylicia George scored women's bobsleigh gold earlier in the day.

