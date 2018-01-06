Kaillie Humphries, Phylicia George golden at bobsleigh World Cup
Canadians team up for 1st gold medal together in Altenberg, Germany
Canada's Kaillie Humphries and Phylicia George scored women's bobsleigh gold at a World Cup event in Altenberg, Germany, on Saturday.
It's the first medal captured by the duo, who had teamed up just once before on the World Cup circuit. Humphries and George posted a two-run time of one minute, 52.62 seconds for the win.
Americans Jamie Greubel Poser and Aja Evans took silver with a time of 1:53.31, while the German team of Anna Koehler and Annika Drazek clocked in at 1:53.52 to claim bronze.
Alysia Rissling and Heather Moyse were 10th at 1:54.45 and Christine de Bruin and Cynthia Appiah finished 13th with a time of 1:54.73 to round out the Canadian sleds in the field.
