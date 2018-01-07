Germans occupy top of the podium in 4-man bobsleigh World Cup

Nico Walther edged German rival Francesco Friedrich by five-hundredths of a second to win his second four-man bobsled World Cup of the season on Sunday.

Walther, pushed by Kevin Kuske, Christian Poser and Eric Franke, finished in a combined time of 1 minute, 48.79 seconds after two runs.

Friedrich, who was pushed by Candy Bauer, Martin Grothkopp and Thorsten Margis, was left to rue a minor mistake in the first run, where the team finished fourth.

Oskars Kibermanis' Latvian team was third, 0.24 seconds behind Walther, while Justin Kripps of Canada was fourth, ahead of overall leader Johannes Lochner of Germany.

Kripps was joined by Alex Kopacz of London, Ont., Jesse Lumsden of Burlington, Ont., and Oluseyi Smith of Ottawa in the sled. The Canadian pilot won gold in the two-man competition Saturday with Kopacz.

After six races, Lochner leads with 1,235 points, ahead of Walther on 1,196 and Kripps on 1,156.

The Canadian team led by Christopher Spring finished 14th, while Nick Poloniato led his team to a 20th place finish after a crash during the second run.