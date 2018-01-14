Skip to Main Content
Christopher Spring takes 4-man bobsleigh bronze

Road To The Olympic Games

Notifications

Christopher Spring takes 4-man bobsleigh bronze

Christopher Spring found himself on the podium once again this season as he guided Canada to a bronze medal in four-man bobsleigh at the World Cup event in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Sunday.

Canadian slider continues strong season at World Cup in St. Moritz

CBC Sports ·
Christopher Spring (front) and his pushers Bryan Barnett, Lascelles Brown, and Neville Wright react after taking third place in the four-man competition at the bobsleigh World Cup event in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Sunday. (Urs Flueeler/EPA-EFE)
comments

Christopher Spring guided his four-man sled to the podium once again this season as he picked up a bronze medal at the World Cup bobsleigh event in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Sunday.

​Spring, accompanied by Bryan Barnett, Lascelles Brown, and Neville Wright, clocked a two-run time of two minutes, 8.95 seconds to secure third place. 

Canadian Chris Spring gathered his second medal of the season with a 3rd place finish in the 4-man Bobsleigh Final in St. Moritz. 1:55

Germany claimed the top two spots on the podium, with Johannes Lochner posting the fastest time at 2:08.42, followed by Francesco Friedrich with a time of 2:08.56. 

German pilot Nico Walther, who raced to gold in the two-man event on Saturday, was disqualified due to an underweight sled, according to the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF). 

The German team led by Johannes Lochner pulled off a strong showing on the track in St. Moritz to take the gold in the 4-man final. 3:12

Justin Kripps remains third in the overall standings with 1252 points despite finishing 16th on Sunday. Fellow Canadian Nick Poloniato finished outside of the top-20 in 22nd place and did not qualify for the second run.   

Spring also scored a bronze medal at the season opener in Park City, Utah, in November. 

Johannes Lochner is the overall leader with 1460 points, followed by Friedrich at 1292. Spring is sixth at 1128. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular now in sports

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us