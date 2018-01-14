Christopher Spring takes 4-man bobsleigh bronze
Canadian slider continues strong season at World Cup in St. Moritz
Christopher Spring guided his four-man sled to the podium once again this season as he picked up a bronze medal at the World Cup bobsleigh event in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Sunday.
Spring, accompanied by Bryan Barnett, Lascelles Brown, and Neville Wright, clocked a two-run time of two minutes, 8.95 seconds to secure third place.
Germany claimed the top two spots on the podium, with Johannes Lochner posting the fastest time at 2:08.42, followed by Francesco Friedrich with a time of 2:08.56.
German pilot Nico Walther, who raced to gold in the two-man event on Saturday, was disqualified due to an underweight sled, according to the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF).
Justin Kripps remains third in the overall standings with 1252 points despite finishing 16th on Sunday. Fellow Canadian Nick Poloniato finished outside of the top-20 in 22nd place and did not qualify for the second run.
Spring also scored a bronze medal at the season opener in Park City, Utah, in November.
Johannes Lochner is the overall leader with 1460 points, followed by Friedrich at 1292. Spring is sixth at 1128.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.