Christopher Spring takes 4-man bobsleigh bronze

Christopher Spring guided his four-man sled to the podium once again this season as he picked up a bronze medal at the World Cup bobsleigh event in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Sunday.

​Spring, accompanied by Bryan Barnett, Lascelles Brown, and Neville Wright, clocked a two-run time of two minutes, 8.95 seconds to secure third place.

Germany claimed the top two spots on the podium, with Johannes Lochner posting the fastest time at 2:08.42, followed by Francesco Friedrich with a time of 2:08.56.

German pilot Nico Walther, who raced to gold in the two-man event on Saturday, was disqualified due to an underweight sled, according to the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF).

Justin Kripps remains third in the overall standings with 1252 points despite finishing 16th on Sunday. Fellow Canadian Nick Poloniato finished outside of the top-20 in 22nd place and did not qualify for the second run.

Spring also scored a bronze medal at the season opener in Park City, Utah, in November.

Johannes Lochner is the overall leader with 1460 points, followed by Friedrich at 1292. Spring is sixth at 1128.