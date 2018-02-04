Norway's Forfang soars to gold in World Cup ski jumping
Runner-up Kamil Stoch takes lead in overall standings
Johann Andre Forfang of Norway defeated Kamil Stoch on Sunday in Willingen, Germany, to win his second World Cup ski jumping event.
Forfang soared 147.5 metres with his first effort and 144.5 with his second to add to the victory he recorded in Titisee-Neustadt, Germany, in 2016.
Stoch jumped 145.5 and 140.5 while Piotr Zyla of Poland was third with jumps of 142 and 138.5, ahead of Norwegians Robert Johansson and Daniel Andre Tande, who won Saturday's competition.
MacKenzie Boyd-Clowes was the lone Canadian in the field and finished 23rd with jumps of 129.5 and 128.5.
The Calgary resident, who was named to Canada's ski jumping team along with Taylor Henrich, improved upon his 28th-place result from Saturday.
Stoch took the overall World Cup lead from Richard Freitag, who finished 28th. With seven events remaining, Stoch has 863 points, 43 ahead of Freitag and 127 in front of Andreas Wellinger. The ski jumpers next compete at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang that start on Thursday.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.