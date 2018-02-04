Skip to Main Content
Norway's Forfang soars to gold in World Cup ski jumping

Road To The Olympic Games

Notifications

Norway's Forfang soars to gold in World Cup ski jumping

Johann Andre Forfang of Norway defeated Kamil Stoch on Sunday in Willingen, Germany to win his second World Cup ski jumping event.

Runner-up Kamil Stoch takes lead in overall standings

The Associated Press ·
Johann Andre Forfang of Norway celebrated the second World Cup ski jumping win of his career on Sunday. (Ronald Wittek/EPA-EFE)
comments

Johann Andre Forfang of Norway defeated Kamil Stoch on Sunday in Willingen, Germany, to win his second World Cup ski jumping event.

Forfang soared 147.5 metres with his first effort and 144.5 with his second to add to the victory he recorded in Titisee-Neustadt, Germany, in 2016.

Stoch jumped 145.5 and 140.5 while Piotr Zyla of Poland was third with jumps of 142 and 138.5, ahead of Norwegians Robert Johansson and Daniel Andre Tande, who won Saturday's competition.

MacKenzie Boyd-Clowes was the lone Canadian in the field and finished 23rd with jumps of 129.5 and 128.5. 

The Calgary resident, who was named to Canada's ski jumping team along with Taylor Henrich, improved upon his 28th-place result from Saturday. 

Stoch took the overall World Cup lead from Richard Freitag, who finished 28th. With seven events remaining, Stoch has 863 points, 43 ahead of Freitag and 127 in front of Andreas Wellinger. The ski jumpers next compete at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang that start on Thursday.

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular now in sports

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us