Norway's Forfang soars to gold in World Cup ski jumping

Johann Andre Forfang of Norway defeated Kamil Stoch on Sunday in Willingen, Germany, to win his second World Cup ski jumping event.

Forfang soared 147.5 metres with his first effort and 144.5 with his second to add to the victory he recorded in Titisee-Neustadt, Germany, in 2016.

Stoch jumped 145.5 and 140.5 while Piotr Zyla of Poland was third with jumps of 142 and 138.5, ahead of Norwegians Robert Johansson and Daniel Andre Tande, who won Saturday's competition.

MacKenzie Boyd-Clowes was the lone Canadian in the field and finished 23rd with jumps of 129.5 and 128.5.

The Calgary resident, who was named to Canada's ski jumping team along with Taylor Henrich, improved upon his 28th-place result from Saturday.

Stoch took the overall World Cup lead from Richard Freitag, who finished 28th. With seven events remaining, Stoch has 863 points, 43 ahead of Freitag and 127 in front of Andreas Wellinger. The ski jumpers next compete at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang that start on Thursday.