Thomas Dressen ends 13-year German drought in World Cup downhill

Thomas Dressen ended Germany's 13-year wait for a men's World Cup downhill victory Saturday, upsetting the pre-race favourites in the classic Hahnenkamm race.

Starting 19th and taking advantage of improved visibility during a brief spell of sunshine on a cloudy day, Dressen sped down the 3.3-kilometre Streif course in 1 minute, 56.15 seconds to beat then-leader Beat Feuz of Switzerland by 0.20 seconds.

Hannes Reichelt of Austria was 0.41 behind in third, and Aksel Lund Svindal trailed by 1.12 in eighth. The Norwegian won Friday's super-G on the same hill.

Benjamin Thomsen was the top Canadian in 19th place while Manuel Osborne-Paradis of North Vancouver, B.C., was 23rd.

"I couldn't believe it when I finished and saw the `1.' I thought they were making a joke," the 24-year-old Dressen said. "It's really been a dream to win Kitzbuehel one time. It's incredible."

Celebrating in the finish area, Dressen held both skis above his head before kneeling down for a moment. He is the first German winner of the Hahnenkamm downhill since Sepp Ferstl won it in 1979. Ferstl was at Saturday's race.

The German men's team had not won a downhill since Max Rauffer triumphed in Val Gardena, Italy, in December 2004.

Bright future for German skiing

Another victory, however, seemed only a matter of time after the young German speed team of Dressen, Andreas Sander and Josef Ferstl, son of the 1979 Kitzbuehel winner, posted several top results in the past two seasons. Ferstl won a super-G in Val Gardena, Italy, last month.

A downhill silver medallist at the 2014 junior world championships, Dressen got four top-10 results this season, including his first podium by placing third in Beaver Creek, Colorado, in December.

"For me it is [a] surprise that it went so well," Dressen said following his win on one of the most difficult courses on the men's World Cup. "I struggled in the trainings, especially in the steep section. Today, I skied that well for the first time."

Getting his first victory in Austria was special to Dressen, who moved to the country as a kid to study and learn racing at the ski school in Neustift in the Tyrol province. Also, he lost his father, Dirk Dressen, in a ski lift accident in nearby Soelden in 2005.