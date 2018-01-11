Canadian moguls hopeful Philippe Marquis sustains torn ACL

Canadian moguls skier Philippe Marquis suffered a torn ACL in his right knee on Monday, one month out from the Winter Olympics.

The injury happened during training for this week's World Cup in Deer Valley, Utah.

Marquis announced the injury Thursday on Instagram, saying that he'd already begun rehab and that he still plans to represent Canada in Pyeongchang, South Korea in February. The Games begin Feb. 9.

He flew back to his hometown Quebec City, where X-rays and a magnetic resonance imaging test confirmed the severity of the injury.

Canada's freestyle ski team for the Olympics is set to be announced Monday, Jan. 22, in Montreal. It is not yet known how the injury will affect his place on the team.

He will miss the next World Cup event at Mont Tremblant, Que., on Jan. 20-21.

Marquis finished ninth in men's moguls at the Sochi Olympics in 2014.

Marquis is currently ranked 13th on tour with 98 points. His best result this season came in Thaiwoo, China in December where he finished eighth.