Canada's Erik Guay plans to ski in Olympics despite back injury

Erik Guay plans to ski for Canada at the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, despite a back injury, according to a release from Alpine Canada.

Guay, a two-time world champion and three-time Olympian, will miss the upcoming alpine World Cup events in Kitzbuhel, Austria and Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany as he continues his recovery.

The 36-year-old Montreal native revealed that he had an annular rupture at his L4 verterbra after undergoing an MRI in December following the alpine World Cup event in Val Gardena, Italy. He told CBC Sports after that he "should have stayed at home" to deal with ongoing back issues.

Canada's ski team is expected to be announced on Jan. 29.