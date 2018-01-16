Canada's Erik Guay plans to ski in Olympics despite back injury
Erik Guay plans to ski for Canada at the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, despite a back injury, according to a release from Alpine Canada.
Montrealer revealed ruptured disc after World Cup event in December
Erik Guay plans to ski for Canada at the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, despite a back injury, according to a release from Alpine Canada.
Guay, a two-time world champion and three-time Olympian, will miss the upcoming alpine World Cup events in Kitzbuhel, Austria and Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany as he continues his recovery.
The 36-year-old Montreal native revealed that he had an annular rupture at his L4 verterbra after undergoing an MRI in December following the alpine World Cup event in Val Gardena, Italy. He told CBC Sports after that he "should have stayed at home" to deal with ongoing back issues.
Canada's ski team is expected to be announced on Jan. 29.
With files from Paul McGaughey
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.