Jacqueline Loelling leads German sweep at skeleton World Cup
Canadians Channell, Vathje crack top-10 in Altenberg, Germany
Defending champion Jacqueline Loelling extended her overall lead with her third skeleton World Cup win of the season, leading a German sweep of the podium on Friday in Altenberg, Germany.
The 22-year-old Loelling was fastest in the first run and quick enough in the second for a combined time of one minute 57.74 seconds, beating Tina Hermann by 0.13 seconds and Anna Fernstaedt by 0.43.
Jane Channell of North Vancouver, B.C., was sixth (+1.33) and Calgary's Elisabeth Vathje ninth (+1.39), while Ottawa's Mirela Rahneva finished 22nd.
With two races remaining, Loelling leads the overall standings with 1,227 points. Vathje is next with 1,118, and Hermann third with 1,084.
A race-winner is awarded 225 points, while the runner-up gets 210.
On the men's side, Yun Sung-bin of South Korea followed up by extending his lead in the men's standings with his fourth win in six competitions.
Yun was fastest in both his runs for a combined time of 1:54.28, beating Russia's Alexander Tretiakov by 0.39 and Germany's Christopher Grotheer by 0.76. Another Russian, Nikita Tregubov, was fourth. Yun stretched his lead to 1,320 points — 100 ahead of Martins Dukurs, who was fifth, and 216 ahead of Dukurs' sixth-place brother Tomass.
Brampton, Ont., native Dave Greszczyszyn (+1.98) and Calgary's Barrett Martineau (+2.01) finished 10th and 11th, respectively. Kevin Boyer of Calgary was 2.66 seconds back of the winner for 15th place.
