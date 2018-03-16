Coming Up
Watch the short track world championships in Montreal
Watch as Canada's best short track athletes compete against the best the world has to offer at the world championships in Montreal.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET to watch live action from the short track world championships in Montreal.
Coverage begins with the men's and women's 1,500 and 500 finals, as well as the relay semifinals.
Return on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET for the men's and women's 1,000 and relay finals.
You can catch more short track coverage on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
