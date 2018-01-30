Coming Up
CBC Sports presents Charles Hamelin: Legacy
On Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET, stream CBC Sports' special presentation of The Olympic Journey — Charles Hamelin: Legacy.
Stream on Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET; watch live on CBC TV at 7 p.m. local
Click on the video player above on Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET to watch CBC Sports' special presentation of The Olympic Journey — Charles Hamelin: Legacy.
You can also watch it on CBC Television at 7 p.m. local time.
The veteran short track speed skater will step to the line in Pyeongchang, South Korea with the ability to re-write the Canadian Olympic history book.
Legacy explores the impact of his skating on his life, his community and on the sport itself.
Comments
