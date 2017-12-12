Skip to Main Content
Dutch report highlights sexual harassment in sports

Road To The Olympic Games

Notifications

Dutch report highlights sexual harassment in sports

A report commissioned by the Dutch Olympic Committee says urgent action must be taken to tackle widespread sexual abuse and harassment in sports in the Netherlands.

12 per cent of youngsters in Netherlands have experienced form of abuse: survey

The Associated Press ·
On Tuesday, the Dutch Olympic Committee released a report urging immediate action to tackle widespread sexual abuse and harassment in sports. The report estimates 12 per cent of youngsters have experienced some form of sexual harassment. (Franck Fife/Getty Images)

A report commissioned by the Dutch Olympic Committee says urgent action must be taken to tackle widespread sexual abuse and harassment in sports in the Netherlands.

The report, published Tuesday, says a survey of just under 2,000 people who participated in sports before the age of 18 showed 12 per cent of youngsters experienced some form of sexual harassment, including four per cent who suffered serious sexual abuse or rape.

Klaas de Vries, the head of the investigative commission that wrote the report, says cases of such abuse rarely lead to effective action. He recommends making it obligatory to report any case of sexual harassment or abuse at sports clubs.

The Dutch Olympic Committee says it will work with sports associations to introduce mandatory reporting.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular now in sports

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us