The Russian Olympic Committee on Tuesday formally gave approval for athletes to compete under a neutral flag at the Winter Games in Pyeongchang in February.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) last week banned Russia from the Games for what it called "unprecedented systematic manipulation" of the anti-doping system.

Russians will instead compete under the Olympic flag as "Olympic Athletes from Russia."

'I think the IOC will make sure that the strongest Russian athletes get the invitations.' - Alexander Zhukov, ROC president

"The opinion of all taking part was united, and that was that our athletes need to go to South Korea, compete and win," ROC president Alexander Zhukov said after the organization held a closed congress on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his backing last week. He also reiterated Russia's insistence that there was no state-sponsored doping system in the country.

Some Russians will formally be invited by the IOC to compete as individual athletes, though the ROC will submit rosters of its preferred teams.

"I think the IOC will make sure that the strongest Russian athletes get the invitations, so that, for example, our hockey team consists of the best players," Zhukov said, adding that 200 athletes could end up competing in South Korea.

The ROC's approval, however, doesn't mean Russia is abandoning legal challenges against the IOC sanctions, Zhukov said.

More than 20 Russian athletes who competed at the 2014 Sochi Games were banned for life from the Olympics for alleged doping. All have filed appeals to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. IOC rules bar Russians from Pyeongchang if they previously served doping bans.

Russia national hockey team captain Ilya Kovalchuk welcomed the ROC's approval, saying it would calm athletes after a period of turmoil.

"Thank God it's all behind us and we're going to the Olympics," Kovalchuk said.