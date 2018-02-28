Russia says IOC has reinstated its Olympic membership

The head of Russia's Olympic Committee said Wednesday the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has reinstated the organization's membership after it was suspended over doping allegations.

"The Russian Olympic Committee has had its rights fully restored," said Alexander Zhukov, president of the Russian Olympic Committee, in comments broadcast on state TV. "It's a decision of the utmost importance for us."

Russians competed as neutrals in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, after the IOC suspended Russia in December, saying it had found evidence of an "unprecedented systematic manipulation" of the anti-doping system.

