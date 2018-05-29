Russia names new Olympic chief in wake of doping scandals

Skip to Main Content
Fencing champion Stanislav Pozdnyakov has been elected president of the Russian Olympic Committee after its previous leader stepped down following years of doping scandals. Pozdyakov won three Olympic gold medals in 1996 and 2000.

Stanislav Pozdnyakov attends a meeting where he was named the new Russian Olympic Committee president in Moscow on Tuesday. (Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press)
Pozdyakov, who won three Olympic gold medals in 1996 and 2000, previously managed the "Olympic Athletes from Russia" delegation at February's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang after Russia's team was formally banned for doping.

Pozdnyakov has said he wants to make Russia more influential in sports politics and leave the era of doping sanctions behind.

The ROC said he beat the only other candidate, former swimmer and International Olympic Committee member Alexander Popov, by 214 votes to 56. Alexander Zhukov, a politician from the ruling United Russia party, had led the ROC since 2010 but said in May he wanted to focus on his career in parliament.

