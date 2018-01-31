Russian doping appeal decisions to be announced Thursday

Russian athletes disqualified from the Olympics for life in the Sochi doping scandal will have their appeal verdicts announced on Thursday.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it will announce the 39 decisions from the site of the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, at 3 a.m. ET.

Some Russians hope to be cleared to compete despite Olympic entries closing last weekend.

The urgent verdicts could be given without the judging panels' detailed reasons being published.

Two CAS panels heard the appeal cases last week in Geneva. They took testimony from Russian whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov and World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren, who did not attend in person.

An International Olympic Committee disciplinary panel disqualified all 39 from the Sochi Games and imposed life bans from the Olympics.

Putin tells athletes to ignore scandals

Russian President Vladimir Putin told the country's athletes to forget about doping scandals when they compete at the upcoming Olympics.

As punishment for what it deemed a doping scheme during the 2014 Sochi Olympics, the International Olympic Committee has invited 169 Russians to compete under a neutral flag using the name "Olympic Athletes from Russia."

"I wish you not to think about anything which has recently accompanied your preparation for these Olympics," Putin said at a meeting with athletes at his presidential residence outside Moscow.

He added that he hopes they "focus on sporting competition, and that you know that following you, as usual, are hundreds of thousands, millions, of fans who love you and hope you win."